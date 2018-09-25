Teacher Threatened Teen’s Grades If He Didn’t Have Sex With Her, Lawsuit Says

A South Carolina math teacher threatened a student’s good grades if he refused to have sex with her, according to a lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Jennifer Danielle Olajire-Aro, 27, “used her age and position of authority” to persuade the student to have sex with her. The student, identified as “John Doe” in the lawsuit, was 17 at the time, according to the Charlotte Observer.

According to the The Post and Courier,Olajire-Aro was arrested in December of 2017 and charged with sexual battery of a student 16 or 17 years of age.

The lawsuit says the teacher coerced the teen into sex multiple times in November and December 2017, “including on school grounds, in her personal vehicle, and at her primary residence.” One of those times Olajire-Aro’s 10-month-old baby was present, the suit says.

The Observer reports, if the teen tried to refuse his teacher’s advances, Olajire-Aro “would remind Plaintiff John Doe that she alone controlled what grade he would receive in her class,” according to the suit. The teen skipped his math class in order to avoid the teacher, the suit claims.

The student told his mother what had been happening with the teacher in December, according to the Observer, and police arrested Olajire-Aro on December 19.

The criminal case against Olajire-Aro is pending and according to the Lawsuit she has not been fired, but Charleston television station WCSC reports that as of January 2018 Olajire-Aro was no longer employed by the district.

