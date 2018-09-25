Plastic Surgery: Should You Or Shouldn’t You When You’re Over 40?

Should you or should you not have plastic surgery? Those are questions that only a board-certified surgeon can answer for you after a consultation. However, some guidance to make that decision can be given to help you make the best choice possible. Dr. Marcus Crawford has some honest pointers about just what can be changed via surgery and what might be best taken care of with diet, exercise or just acceptance. Here’s some guidelines for those interested and the special considerations for those older than 40.

Dr. Crawford: First and foremost, let me say that plastic surgery is not the answer for everything. As physicians, plastic surgeons always encourage lifestyles filled with healthy eating habits and routine exercise. However, certain life events such as aging, C-section childbirth, and changes in breast anatomy can’t always be fixed, no matter how many hours per day she spends in the gym.

What effect does C-section childbirth have on a woman’s body and how do you fix it?

Childbirth is a beautiful thing, but sometimes the changes it causes to a woman’s body aren’t. During a c-section, women usually receive an incision in the lower part of their abdomen and the muscles of the lower abdomen are divided so that the obstetrician can open the uterus to deliver the baby. Even though the muscles are sewn together at the end of the operation, many women often develop a separation or weakness in the lower abdomen after the surgery, and that can be permanent.

In addition to the bulge that is often created as a result of this surgery, certain genetic factors predispose women to gain weight in the lower abdomen. Now, all of this can create an abdominal appearance that isn’t as flat as it once was and can’t be improved in the gym. This is where tummy tuck surgery comes in. During a tummy tuck, we make an incision in the lower abdomen, often in the region of the prior C-section or hysterectomy scar if she has one, and we lift the extra skin off of the abdominal wall.

We tighten the skin of the abdominal wall and remove any excess skin, keeping the scar in an area that can be hidden with normal underwear or a two piece bathing suit. During the surgery, we inspect the muscles of the abdominal wall that can become separated during pregnancy or from prior surgery and we place stitches in the muscles to return these muscles to their normal position. This helps define her waist in addition to restoring any muscle separation that might have occurred. At the end of the surgery, the patient will wake up with a flattened stomach and more narrow waistline.

That sounds like a lot. Are tummy tucks painful?

Well, not when I do it! But seriously, the surgery is not very painful because we don’t cut into or through any muscles, so the recovery is often less than what women would feel following a C-section. The surgery is usually performed as an outpatient procedure and most patients feel like they are back to 100% by 7-10 days after surgery.

What happens to breasts after 40?

Breasts can be tricky because, with time, they can get larger, get smaller, look deflated, or hang low. Large breasts can be very distressing not only because of the pain and discomfort they create in the neck, back, and shoulders, but the strain they put on the bank account due to the expense of unusually large bras. Breast reduction surgery is very common in plastic surgery and, you know, these patients are amongst the happiest patients we have. Breast reduction surgery not only makes the breasts smaller, it lifts them into a more youthful position on the chest wall.

Whereas tummy tucks and liposuction are self-pay procedures, breast reduction surgery is often covered by health insurance assuming certain criteria are met. Now, when a woman has breasts that have an appropriate size but hang low on the chest wall, a breast lift is usually a possibility. I always as patients, “do you like your volume and the way that you look in a bra, but are unhappy with your breast appearance out of clothing?”

If the answer is yes, then a breast lift is usually all that is necessary. However, if she thinks her breasts hang too low and don’t fill out her bra in clothing, a breast implant can be added to enhance the breast volume at the time of the lift. Now each one of these breast surgeries does an amazing job helping women improve their appearance in clothing, and since most women spend more time dressed than undressed during the day, they really appreciate these changes.

So should every woman with extra-large breasts consider breast reduction surgery?

It is all about symptoms. Some women are blessed in the breast but don’t have symptoms and are happy with their appearance. And for them, let the church say AMEN. But for those who have pain and discomfort that is due to excessive breast volume, plastic surgery is absolutely an option and does a great job addressing their symptoms.

What is the most important thing for a woman to know about her breasts?

Aside from the cosmetic changes we have already discussed, breast awareness is EXTREMELY important, especially in our communities. In addition to routine breast awareness for unusual lumps and bumps, women need to remember to get annual mammograms starting at age 40, sooner if they have a family history of breast cancer. Breast Cancer Awareness month starts in less than a week so I want to remind everyone to make sure your mother, daughter, sister, wife, cousin, big mama all go out to get a mammogram if it is due.

Kennesaw plastic surgeon Marcus Crawford attended Morehouse College on a full academic scholarship and graduated with honors before attending Baylor College of Medicine in the legendary Texas Medical Center. Prior to his medical education, Dr. Crawford spent summers during college performing polymers research at NASA research centers around the country

Following medical school graduation, Dr. Crawford stayed at Baylor College of Medicine to receive training in one of the most rigorous training programs in the country located in the largest medical center in the world. This program is home to the surgical pioneers who developed today’s techniques and devices for breast augmentation.

In addition to extensive training in all aspects of cosmetic surgery, Dr. Crawford received training in state-of-the-art reconstructive techniques at the world-renowned M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons and Cobb County Medical Society.

