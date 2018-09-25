Erica And Warryn Campbell Have A Love Song To God And Each Other

09.25.18
Erica and Warryn Campbell have a brand new single called All Of My Life. Erica calls it a love song to God but says that since they’re a married couple, it’s to each other too.

When asked how working with your spouse works they say it works for them because they really “like each other.” “I like him as a human being and I respect his work,” Erica said, even the times that they don’t agree on something it works itself out because they’re working toward a common goal.

The Campbells seem like they’re always busy! But they insist that they find the time to relax and are very intentional about that.

Check out the All Of My Life music video below.

Erica and Warryn Campbell , gospel

Close