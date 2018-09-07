Tom Joyner TV
Erica, Warryn Campbell Discuss Marriage, Sex & Health In Candid Panel [VIDEO]

Often people are timid about discussing personal topics like weight loss or sex, so instead of having open conversations that may lead to solutions, people tend to keep things to themselves and do not make any change.

Luckily for us, the panelists, including Erica and Warryn Campbell, on the “Small Lifestyle Changes with Big Health Benefits” panel were not afraid to engage in those topics, leading to a honest conversation that you are sure to learn from.

