WMJShow Trending
Home > WMJShow Trending

Erica Campbell Talks About How She Feels While On Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Losing weight can be very hard and Erica Campbell has been dedicated to it. Erica has been eating better, working out with her trainer and feels amazing after dropping some pounds. She mentioned that her self esteem is in a better plays and it feeling more comfortable in her skin.

Erica loves the fact that she doesn’t have to add extra support garments when she puts on certain outfits. She loves everything about how she feels and is looking forward to losing more weight.

Congratulations to Erica and we’re so proud of you!

 

Erica Campbell Talks About How She Feels While On Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close