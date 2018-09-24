Top Of The Morning: Tom’s Been Campaigning

Tom Joyner is a big Andrew Gillum supporter! So much so that he sped up his move to Florida so he would be able to vote for Gillum for Governor. Now he’s campaigning in his own way. His neighborhood doesn’t allow lawn signs so he’s been walking around in a Gillum for Governor t-shirt. It’s all about spreading the word!
