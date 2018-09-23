CLOSE
Man Who Flashed Gun At Florida A&M Students Surrenders To Police

Don Crandall Jr. tried to intimidate four Black students.

A 49-year-old man named Don Crandall Jr. flashed his gun because he didn’t want Florida A&M students to get onto an elevator with him. There has been a warrant out for his arrest and he has finally been arrested.

According to NBC News, he turned himself in yesterday, “Don Crandall, Jr., 49, reported to Leon County Detention facility in Tallahassee after police charged him with improper exhibition of a firearm, a police spokesman told NBC News. If found guilty, he would face no more than a year in jail, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.”

In case you missed it, on the weekend of September 8 in Tallahassee, Florida, Crandall Jr. was arguing with four young men who attend the historically Black Florida A&M University —  Isaiah Butterfield, Stephen Brooks, Joshua Cosby and Fitzroy Rhoden. He said they weren’t allowed to be in the Stadium Centre apartment complex, even though they lived there. When they attempted to get on the elevator, he intimidated them by flashing his gun.

According to ABC, Crandall did not live in the building. He worked at Pax, an area hotel, but was fired when the video went viral. Pax released a statement, “Pax Hotel Group wants to assure the public that the former General Manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, Tallahassee Central was terminated on Monday afternoon once we were made aware of the incident. He has not been transferred or rehired at any of Pax Hotel Group’s properties. His employment with Pax Hotel Group has been terminated.”

