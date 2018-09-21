Inside Her Story: Will She Or Won’t She Testify

The big question right now is whether or not Dr. Christine Ford will testify against Brett Kavanaugh. The Senate has given her a deadline of Monday to testify.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Sherrilyn Ifill, President & Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Ifill says that the Judiciary Committee should know what not to do from the Anita Hill hearings. When Hill accused Clarence Thomas of sexual assault the committee dug deep into her personal life, took shots at her mental stability and romantic life. This trial ultimately ended up “altering the course of her life,” Ifill says.

Dr. Ford’s life has already been massively affected, she has received death threats and moved her family into hiding because of them.

Dr. Ford asked for an FBI investigation which Ifill thinks would be a great idea. But, the Senate committee appears to be against it. She thinks they may be against it because there is something to hide. Especially because the investigation could be as short as two days.

“Brett Kavanaugh has serious credibility issues” she says. He has a record of lying and it’s important to remember that “he is not entitled to this position.”

Ifill urges us to call the U.S Senate at (202)224-3121 and, “tell them if you want them to vote no on Kavanaugh.”

