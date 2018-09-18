Inside her Story: Survivors Of Sexual Assault Matter

| 09.18.18
The conversation surrounding sexual assault has been given new life as a result of the claims against Brett Kavanaugh. Many people are wondering why this woman waited so long to speak up, and others are ignoring the allegations all together.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Desiré Levy; a survivor of sexual assault and creator of an organization called Our Issue.

Levy carried her pain in silence for years before she was ready to talk about it. So she says she understands why it took Kavanaugh’s accuser so long to come forward. For many victims it’s the “fear of not being believed.” Levy says, “sometimes its easier to stay to yourself or keep those fears to yourself.”

The main thing that she wants survivors to understand is that “your story matters,” and no matter how hard they try, “no one can take that away from you.”

You can learn more about her organization at Crowdrise.com/our-issue.

