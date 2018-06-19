April Ryan, American Urban Radio White House correspondent, and Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense, take a hard look at the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies which have led to thousands of ICE raids across the country and the separation of immigrant children from their parents.
Having trouble listening above? Listen to the Mp3 below.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
27 thoughts on “April Ryan & Sherrilyn Ifill Discuss Trump’s Controversial Immigration Policies”
https://twitter.com/hashtag/AliouCisse?src=hash
Me when Passing Through! puts the smack down on BAWs troll coons
Today there are 3 articles pertaining to the illegal immigrant issue on this black website. Black families have been getting separated since we were brought to this country and no one has cared. Even in 2018 over 70 percent of black children are born to single parent homes and no one cares. Black young men are responsible for a disproportionately amount of violent crimes and no one cares. The black family is dying right in front of our eyes and no one cares. But today I’m supposed to care about Central Americans entering the country illegally. My black people please wake up!
Exactly, they’re getting the black treatment.
April Ryan a complete joke of a “reporter”
So is Shawn Hannity or should I say Yawn Insanity.
April Ryan aka: the liberals little token black gal
jhuff a.k.a: mac daddy, guest1, hoodtechi and every other white racist who post on this site pretending to be a black coon.
The black Miss Piggy
In 20 years or less whites will become the minority so they’re trying to rid the country of as many brown people as possible.
No, just law breakers
Like the 20 plus law breakers indicted in the white house, with trump, trump jr. Ivanka, and Jared Kushner to soon follow.
In some citys whites already are, those areas are easy to find just look for High crime, low employment, low education, constant gunfire, high taxes, high cost of living, abortion clinics and liquor stores on every other corner (all of which have signs posted stating they take EBT cards) oh yeah in 20 years Haiti Mexico Guatemala, ect will have to “build a wall” to keep us out
@Jhuff
And the trailer parks, meth labs where there’s high crime, domestic violence, prostitutes, rapid drug overdoses, the Opioid users who can’t hold a job, children being poisoned from swallowing mommy’s meth, porn shops gun shops on every corner, trump signs everywhere, a new mass shooter every 30 days. Sounds like poverty stricken communist Russia, you already have a Putin in the white house as your leader. No we won’t need a wall to keep you out there won’t be that many of you left.
well PTSD: 17 whites killed 4 months ago by a white kid, what’s the body count in Chicago so far
about 200 black drop-out rate is still higher than the trailer park people so is under age black mothers and who has the highest mortality rate from 15 to 29 it’s not the trailer park people, now tell me who’s the endangered species
Not if you add in the white Opioid (crackheads) overdosing about 80,000 a year at a rate 50% higher than blacks and 167% higher than Hispanics. I’d say you got Chicago beat 10 to 1 but the white powered press won’t talk about this white on white crime.
OOOOOHH sorry dear but it’s not just Chicago….Oakland DC Detroit Baltimore Camden Compton St. Louis LA Atlanta Dallas NYC Miami
Jhuf,too bad you weren’t aborted!!! But, you know it’s never too late!!! So go ahead you POS, abort yourself and abort all the other edomites on this thread pretending to be Aboriginal indigenous people!!
@jhuff
***
OOOOOHH sorry dear but it’s not just Chicago….Oakland DC Detroit Baltimore Camden Compton St. Louis LA Atlanta Dallas NYC Miami
*****
Still doesn’t trump the 90,000 plus white crackheads dying from Opioid addiction.
@PT—That’s exactly what all this banning immigrants is about. They are afraid of the country becoming browner. To late, it’s been in motion and they can’t stop it. Btw, all this so called border patrol is backfiring. They are still coming over in droves, and dumbass can’t stop it.
Ahh yes and the white liberal elitists plantation negros march on with their talking points cause I’m sure when the latinos take over there will be a place for your black azz in there world
@jhuff
when the latinos take over there will be a place for your black azz in there world
***
As if being in your racist white world is any f-ing better! The only people in fear of a TAKE OVER are white racist like you and mentally ill black trump supporting coons who believe the Mexicans are taking all of the cotton picking jobs.
Chumps immigration policy of separating the immigrant parents from their children is CRUEL AND INHUMANE.
Funny how Amerykah is always preaching HUMAN RIGHTS issues to foreign countries when
it is GUILTY of violating folks rights every damn day.
This policy is similar to when SLAVES were auctioned off-with the parents/children often being SOLD to different plantations/slave-owners in different parts of the US of A.
One can only wonder if they are IMPRISONING these immigrants now–WHO WILL BE NEXT TO BE CAGED????????????????????????????????????????????????
STAY WOKE!!!!!!!!!!!
At least Trump is “imprisoning” non-citizen criminals 80 years ago a DEMOCRAT imprisoned 100k’s of US citizens I wonder who else he wanted to throw into those prisons?? Stay on the Plantation Sista you belong
Testify Huf, testify
That’s right, testify cosign yourself…dummy…LOL!