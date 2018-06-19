April Ryan & Sherrilyn Ifill Discuss Trump’s Controversial Immigration Policies

April Ryan, American Urban Radio White House correspondent, and Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense, take a hard look at the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies which have led to thousands of ICE raids across the country and the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

Having trouble listening above? Listen to the Mp3 below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: