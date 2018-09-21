Damon Thinks ‘Comedians Should Be Able To Take A Joke’

Comics are supposed to be able to not only tell jokes, but also take jokes! Damon doesn’t understand why there are “comedy beefs,” comedy is the “happy business.” Do not get into the comedy business if you can’t laugh at yourself! Because if you’re a comic you will be the butt of the joke at some point, just laugh! Beef is for rappers not comics!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: