Damon Thinks ‘Comedians Should Be Able To Take A Joke’

| 09.21.18
Comics are supposed to be able to not only tell jokes, but also take jokes! Damon doesn’t understand why there are “comedy beefs,” comedy is the “happy business.” Do not get into the comedy business if you can’t laugh at yourself! Because if you’re a comic you will be the butt of the joke at some point, just laugh! Beef is for rappers not comics!

Damon Williams , That's What I think

