Seven Reasons Why Beyonce Concerts In Houston Are Different Than Anywhere Else

There’s a different vibe when Beyonce comes home to perform.

For starters, her Instagram gets to popping a lot more frequently than usual — and we get captions to boot. Mama has been ready for this tour to be over as she’s been counting down the shows and the days!

Secondly, you get more outfit changes than any other show. Some dedicated members of the BeyHive counted at least seven new outfits between the two shows here in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. Seven.

Thirdly, she’s going to bust out the Southside every single time she gets.

Fourth, wait – is that TOUR FOOTAGE?!

Fifth, it’s just an entirely different kind of energy. Beyonce gets up for shows, after all she’s the Queen but when in Houston, you’re liable to get your money, bills you set aside for this concert and entire life’s worth. “I been waiting for this,” she said constantly Saturday. “I been waiting the whole tour to come back home!”

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Explains Cherishing Her Privacy, B-Day & More with the Madd Hatta Morning Show

RELATED: DC Reunion! Beyonce, Letoya Luckett-Walker Show Out At OTR 2 In Arlington

Sixth, and this is pretty much an aside but DJ Khaled goes hard with hometown love. To the point where Kiotti can be on stage in front of thousands to perform “H-Town For Real”

Seventh, the country vibes, the drawl, the constant references to Third Ward, every time she comes back to Houston, she reminds you that it’s Houston first and everywhere else second. Plus, scan your friends Instagram / Twitter / Facebook pages today and you’ll see them clad in outfits fresh like it was the first day of school. Beyonce concerts are that big of a deal that even people you consider “dusty” will glow up on you and stunt harder than Easter Sunday, their wedding and a good “fune” combined.

Eighth, it’s Beyonce. Where else would she show out the hardest?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Seven Reasons Why Beyonce Concerts In Houston Are Different Than Anywhere Else was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: