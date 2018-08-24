CLOSE
After Columbia, Sc Concert, Beyoncé And Jay-Z Given Key To The City

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got a major key Tuesday night, and it had nothing to do with their opening act, DJ Khaled.

After their On The Run II tour’s stop in Columbia, South Carolina, the Carters were presented the key to the city from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

In a midnight tweet that included a photo of him giving the key to Jay-Z, Benjamin called the show before 44,000 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium, “incredible.”

“It was wonderful to have a chance to recognize the humanitarian & cultural contributions of Mr. & Mrs. Carter,” he wrote. “August 21st was officially “Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Shawn Carter Day” in @ColumbiaSC.”

The Bey & Jay show has back-to-back concerts in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.

