NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three infants and two adults were stabbed at an overnight day care center in New York City. All are in critical but stable condition.
Authorities say the stabbings happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in Queens.
They say a 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts to her ear, chin and lip.
Police say the father of a child at the center and a woman who worked there were also stabbed.
A 52-year-old woman was found in the basement of the home in the Flushing neighborhood. Police say she had slashed her own wrist and is in custody at a hospital.
Charges are pending. Police say a butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.
A motive hasn’t been determined. It isn’t clear whether the day care center was licensed.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Southwest Airlines Is Racist And Segregates It’s Workers, Former Employee Says In Lawsuit
- Foxy Brown Denies Stealing $5k From NYFW Promoters; Calls It A ‘Fashion Week Fairytale!’
- 5 People, 3 Of Them Infants, Stabbed At Home Day Care Center
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “5 People, 3 Of Them Infants, Stabbed At Home Day Care Center”
What TF is wrong with people!!!??? How do you stab babies???? A 3 day old??? I hope God has mercy on her cause she’s going to need it.