5 People, 3 Of Them Infants, Stabbed At Home Day Care Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say three infants and two adults were stabbed at an overnight day care center in New York City. All are in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say the stabbings happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in Queens.

They say a 3-day-old girl and a 1-month-old girl were stabbed in the abdomen, and a 20-day-old girl suffered cuts to her ear, chin and lip.

Police say the father of a child at the center and a woman who worked there were also stabbed.

A 52-year-old woman was found in the basement of the home in the Flushing neighborhood. Police say she had slashed her own wrist and is in custody at a hospital.

Charges are pending. Police say a butcher knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene.

A motive hasn’t been determined. It isn’t clear whether the day care center was licensed.

One thought on “5 People, 3 Of Them Infants, Stabbed At Home Day Care Center

  1. African American Woman on said:

    What TF is wrong with people!!!??? How do you stab babies???? A 3 day old??? I hope God has mercy on her cause she’s going to need it.

