Russell Westbrook And His Wife Are Expecting Twin Girls! [Video]

In August, Russell and Nina Westbrook announced that they were expecting a new baby Nina revealed her pregnancy. However, the couple is expecting not one, but two babies!

In a video posted to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s official YouTube, viewers were able to take a look inside of Nina’s baby boutique. While talking about the business and their role as parents to their son Noah, the Westbrook’s revealed they are expecting twins.

While joking about how their son likes to terrorize their dog, Nina said, “He should be fine. I mean there will be two of them. We’re having twins, so if Noah gets out of hand, they’ll be able to both jump on him at the same time.”

Russell added, “It’s very, very exciting for us and something I look forward to. Just having two girls is exciting in itself, but just having been able to be blessed and have more children, I think, is a complete honor. It’s a blessing.”

(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.