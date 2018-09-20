Entertainment
Kanye West Wants Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford & Drake To Stop Talking About His Wife; Cannon Responds

Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event - Red Carpet

Source: WENN.com / WENN

 

Kanye West is about tired of Drake, Tyson Beckford, and Nick Cannon’s S**T. Ye has been using Instagram a lot lately and took to the social platform to address his issues with the 3 men, mostly over his wife Kim Kardashian.

First Ye addressed Wild N’ Out host Nick Cannon:

 

Then he directs his thoughts to Drake. He addresses rumors that Drizzy has slept with Kim, Pusha T finding out about his son and the track “In My Feelings” where he uses “Ki-Ki” which many are under the assumption that the song was aimed at Kardashian.

 

Earlier this year, Tyson Beckford had some thoughts on KimYe and Yeezy had time today to address him as well.

At the end, Ye just had to simply say he can’t get the men on the phone so Instagram it is.

 

Nick Cannon has responded, via, of course, his Instagram:

 

Kanye West Wants Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford & Drake To Stop Talking About His Wife; Cannon Responds was originally published on kysdc.com

Drake , Instagram , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian West , Tyson Beckford

5 thoughts on “Kanye West Wants Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford & Drake To Stop Talking About His Wife; Cannon Responds

  1. tedgravely on said:

    Stupid black men arguing over whores. Kanye knew Kim was loose. Just because she is a mother won’t wipe away Ray J nor her failed embarrassing marriages. Nick is no better with Mariah. Derek “Herpes” Jeter ran through her along with numerous others. You would love for people to be forgiven and move past mistakes that happened decades ago. However; when you’re arrogant and make stupid statements, people will shove your misdeeds back in your face.

    Reply
  3. americanize on said:

    Koonye you married a woman who fu*ked on film,everyone in America and around the world have seen her azz titties and vj get over it ni**a.

    Reply

