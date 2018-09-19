Porsha Williams Expecting Her First Child!

Porsha Williams is pregnant!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced the exciting news today with a photo on Instagram. “I am happy, healthy…and pregnant!” the mother-to-be wrote on Instagram along with the hashtags #Blessed, #BabyMckinley and #DM, which are the initials of her boyfriend Dennis McKinley.

This is the couple’s first child together. According to People, the 37-year-old reality star revealed the happy surprise to her beau on his birthday back in July.

“The pregnancy came from the left, but it definitely has brought us closer together,” she told the magazine. “Because you realize, when it sets in, that you are actually bringing a life to this world—that you have become family overnight. So, now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have. ”

Williams said she was “excited” about the news, she also admitted she was a bit fearful, especially considering she suffered a miscarriage about six years ago.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she told the People. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

She considers this time in her life a “blessing” and a “dream come true.”