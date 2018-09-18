CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > TV & Film

Sterling K. Brown Reveals How Playing A Villain In ‘The Predator’ Is ‘Dope!’

Leave a comment

Sterling K. Brown talks playing a villain in The Predator, his superhero power, Emmy’s & more.

Speaking of The Predator, the  Fox thriller reboot is on its way to an estimated $25 million debut from 4,037 North American sites, reports Variety. The projection is on the lower end of earlier forecasts, which had placed it in the $23 million to $32 million range. The film earned an estimated $10.45 million on Friday.

Directed by Shane Black, The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, and Brown.

The fourth installment of the “Predator” franchise follows a group of former soldiers and a biologist who have to face alien Predators that land in the Georgian backwoods. It has a 34% Rotten Tomatoes score and C+ CinemaScore.

The Predator faced controversy after Black hired Steven Wilder Striegel, a registered sex offender, to act in the film without the knowledge of the cast or crew. Black has since apologized and Fox cut the scene featuring Striegel.

25 Of The Greatest Black Movies
18 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Sterling K Brown , The Predator

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close