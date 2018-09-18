Sterling K. Brown Reveals How Playing A Villain In ‘The Predator’ Is ‘Dope!’

Sterling K. Brown talks playing a villain in The Predator, his superhero power, Emmy’s & more.

Speaking of The Predator, the Fox thriller reboot is on its way to an estimated $25 million debut from 4,037 North American sites, reports Variety. The projection is on the lower end of earlier forecasts, which had placed it in the $23 million to $32 million range. The film earned an estimated $10.45 million on Friday.

Directed by Shane Black, The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, and Brown.

The fourth installment of the “Predator” franchise follows a group of former soldiers and a biologist who have to face alien Predators that land in the Georgian backwoods. It has a 34% Rotten Tomatoes score and C+ CinemaScore.

The Predator faced controversy after Black hired Steven Wilder Striegel, a registered sex offender, to act in the film without the knowledge of the cast or crew. Black has since apologized and Fox cut the scene featuring Striegel.

