Chris Gardner Will Be Giving Teens ‘Permission To Dream’

Chris Gardner is the man who Will Smith portrayed in The Pursuit Of Happyness. Starting today, he will be speaking at 100 schools all over the country giving students “permission to dream.”

Since losing the love of his life five years ago, Gardner has made it his life’s mission to “inspire the next Chris Gardner.”

When he was very young he decided that he would grow up and be a parent to his future children, unlike his father. He also decided that he would be “world-class” at whatever he chose to do. Even when he was broke and homeless with a 14-month-old son, he never lost sight of the promises that he made to himself. He is a firm believer that fear is the number one thing that holds people back from achieving their dreams.

