Teen Police Explorer Hailed As Hero For Saving Coworkers After Stabbing [Video]

An Atlanta-area teen is being called a hero after literally giving the shirt off of his back to save two co-workers at Target who were stabbed in a robbery, according Fox 5 Atlanta.

Mario Alexander, 17, a Police Explorer and employee at a Target store in Cobb County, Ga., sprang into action when he saw two of his coworkers bleeding from stab wounds, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Alexander told Fox 5 Atlanta he saw the coworker with an arm wound first. “He had his arm lifted and he said, ‘I’ve been stabbed, he got me!’ and threw his arm back and I saw blood just gushing out,” Alexander told the station. Alexander took off his shirt and used it to stop the other co-worker from bleeding from his neck.

He cared for both co-workers until help arrived. The teen credited his police training.

“I give all the credit to the Police Explorers and the Lord because without them I wouldn’t have been able to apply my training,” the high school junior told Fox 5.

