Man Saves Stranger From Machete Attack

(Video Screenshot Open Mind Group Instagram)

Blaine Hodge is being called a hero for saving a woman’s life at a Starbucks in California, reports Newsweek.

When he saw the woman being chased and slashed by a machete-wielding man he didn’t hesitate to rush to her aid. Hodge, 27, a private security guard and musician, endured several machete gashes when he leaped into action to shield the woman from her alleged ex-boyfriend.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Robert Rivas, who reportedly stalked his victim into the Starbucks at around Noon on Sunday and ambushed her, reports Newsweek.

Some are saying that Hodge’s actions spared her of what may have been certain death.

2 thoughts on "Man Saves Stranger From Machete Attack

  1. L on said:

    Kudo’s to this AWESOME young man.

    With folks being so anti-social these days and not wanting to get involved-this brotha RISKED his life to save someone who was a perfect stranger to him.

    He is a RARE BREED these days.
    Obviously, his mother RAISED him to be a good person!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

