Remembering 9/11 17 Years Later

Today is September 11, and the TJMS remembers the terrible attacks that took 2,996 lives today 17 years ago. Four planes were hijacked and crashed into the world trade center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.

