Mother Accused Of Killing The Father Of Her Kids And Taking Them

(Arriel Rose Bryant, Cleveland Police)

Arriel Rose Bryant, 28, is accused of killing the father of her children before taking them, which prompted a statewide AMBER Alert, reports News 5 Cleveland. 

Bryant and her children have been found safe and Bryant has been taken into custody, police say. Both children were taken to a local hospital for a wellness evaluation. A police spokesperson said the children will likely be released to family members later in the day.

According to News 5, police responded to a home on around 8:15 p.m. last night where they found 30-year-old Richard Kelly dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between the suspect and the victim. The suspect then shot the victim and left with their two kids in a vehicle.

