Popular Fashion Blogger Kyrzayda Dies After Sharing Fight With Cancer

Fashion blogging is usually an array of pretty clothes, great ‘lewks,’ fabulous travel, swag bags chock full of goodies and showing off your best OOTD (outfit of the day). But for Dominican-American blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez, who was based in New Jersey, her already popular blog and Instagram account became much more in the past year.
In October 2017, after a trip to the hospital when something just didn’t feel right, Rodriguez was diagnosed with stomach cancer. As cancers go, its one of the more serious ones, because symptoms are often so minor until the disease has advanced. By the time Rodriquez found out, she had Stage IV cancer.
Yet, Rodriguez continued blogging via her official site and Instagram page, bravely detailing the ups and downs of her battle with cancer. As she lost weight and her hair, Rodriguez updated her followers on her progress. Last month, she announced that after several rounds of chemo, she would no longer continue treatment. And yet, despite that devastating news, she still kept up her blog, taking fashion shots and working with brands that continued to support her. Along the way, she attracted the support of hundreds of thousands who encouraged her, prayed for her, uplifted and inspired her as she did the same for them.
Her following included fellow fashion bloggers, fans of fashion, those who have survived or are currently battling cancer and celebrities including Nene Leakes, Draya, Ludacris’ wife Eudoxie, Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel Schure and more.
On August 20th, a visibly weakened Rodriquez celebrated her 40th birthday. A few days ago, she did an Instagram Live, encouraging her followers to appreciate every day, to be unapologetic and not to wait to do the things they desire. On September 9, an announcement was made on her Instagram that she had passed and many from around the world mourned her loss, posting to her page while praising her grace, courage, beauty and inspiration.
Here are some of the highlights of Rodriquez’ too-short life.
Announcement of her passing:
You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel! We love you forever! – Joanne 8.18.78 – 9.9.18
Last Instagram Live:
LIVE YOUR LIFE and ENJOY EVERY MINUTE!!! @kyrzayda_ Thank You ❤️. . Regrann from @chrismiss_ – This was @kyrzayda_ ‘s last live on Thursday evening. Just watching her like this initially was heartbreaking …to see what this sickness did to her physically ..but it couldn’t touch her spirit. She was CLEAR on her message ..and made sure she sent it out the world …. “GO…DO IT …DON’T WAIT FOR ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER HOUR, OR ANOTHER TIME…GO & DO IT…NOW!” 🙌🏾. I loved that she didn’t care about being “perfect” (as perfect and beautiful as her posts and pictures were) she shared ..even at her weakest moments ..she didn’t hide. To me, that was the most BEAUTIFUL part. Her strength and her courage was beautiful. I recorded this live to keep as inspiration for whenever I’m feeling down , or weak ..or find myself complaining about little things. I’m so happy I did and I’m so happy and honored to share it with the world. Thank you @kyrzayda_ for your LIGHT and ZEST for life. We’re all better because you were here. Thank you for EVERYTHING …you were graceful .. a warrior …and SLAYED till the very end. I’m sure there’s a new beginning …and you’re there happy , on a beach, and fly as ever 💛😇 #kyrzaydarodriguez #youinspireuskyrzayda – #regrann
Last Instagram post:
Celebrating her 40th birthday:
I danced like no one was watching, I smiled as I wasn’t in pain, I enjoyed my loved ones. I felt true love in one room! I thought to myself if maybe love could cure cancer? That would my birthday wish. Eternally grateful for the love of my friends, family and my IG fam .. Love cancels all pain, time to win!! Wearing @michaelcostello #mamajuanacafe #birthdaylook #sothisis40
Staying positive despite her prognosis:
Smiling because life is completely amazing! Today was suppose to be chemo #10 however I’m sick so next week it is. There has been some type of improvement however the bone cancer has spread to my lower back from the pelvis. I’m still Thankful to God for the love I have from my family, friends, and this platform. I’m thankful because I’m able to be treated for it! Thank you @geri_1221 for the endless amount of pictures lol and for working so hard with me this past two days while in Miami! For taking care of me when I felt weak and pushing me when I wanted to stop. Behind each photo there is a story, and my Instagram will forever be a reminder that life is beautiful despite any situation, that no matter what happens you have to keep going! Beach bum forever
Encouraging others despite her struggle:
On inner beauty
This is how the journey began on learning how to embrace myself. I lost my hair and the glow that once had. I’m still adapting to it, not going to lie it’s hard. However, I’m rocking it and you guys have been extremely supportive. At times we believe that self-love is changing our physical appearance in ways that we believe society is going accept us. In reality we forget to look at ourselves in the mirror and see the inner beauty that lies within us. At our worst that self-love will save us. I had to learn the hard way, to appreciate life in a way that I’m thankful for everything and everyone I have in my life. Read more on www.Kyrzayda.com (Dress @vicidolls) #cancerjourney #blog
Another fab look:
Still working while getting a little R&R
Making strides and taking care of herself
Today I was happy to find out I gained 7 pounds yes excited for 7 pounds! Today I met two of the most wonderful followers of mine.. Today was a good day. I also started giving myself Chemo Gifts why not?! Lol Only Kyrzayda would do that but guess what we measure life by moments like these!! Count the moments & the blessings PC @geri_1221
Encouraging people to do what they love despite any obstacles:
Yesterday I had the opportunity to go into the city for work! I miss the city so much. Thank you @ms_sarahvidal for assisting me while I change outfits in the back of your car. On my good days I really put my heart into my work even its just one day! Do what you love. #byecancer
Before and during her battle with cancer
Heaven has gained a STYLE ANGEL!! You are such a soilder, you fought until the very end-SLAYING US DOWN! She was the epitome of STYLE INSPIRATION and she did everything so effortlessly! . . RIP my love! 😭💔💕🙏🏾 . . #kyrzaydarodriguez #kyrzayda #ripkyrzayda #stylesaint #stylesavior #styleangel
Attending the Latin Grammys
Announcing that she had cancer:
This beautiful platform I shared with each and one you guys has open so many opportunities for me. I have met so many wonderful people. I have grown into a businesswoman. Most importantly I proved to myself that with hard work anything is possible. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me. I'm so humbled. Here is a little updated. Unfortunately I was diagnosed with stomach Cancer. I still don't know how to wrap my head around all this info. I know God will guide me but guys this has been the toughest challenge. I have learned so much this week … that kindness is stronger than anything, than your past and your mistakes. Thank you IG family for your prayers. I'm doing ok for now, and I will start treatment very soon. This is a new journey for me, I don't want to fall into "why me" but find ways to overcome. My family & friends have been so supportive, I’m beyond bless! For now my IG friends remember to be kind to one another! #FUCKyoucancer
At the hospital before she announced her diagnosis:
Not your typical selfie. No makeup, no pretty outfit. I listened to my body last night because something wasn’t right. I was admitted into the hospital and now they are running some tests. What I thought was bloating ended up being fluid in my lungs & stomach. I had to cancel my trip to L.A .. This is reality guys appreciate life, your health, & the people around you. Last night was one of those nights. Sometimes we hesitate to share our weakness but it’s just human. Listen to your body!!! My dad told me something wise today he said don’t share anything w people who won’t show up for you but I know you guys have the best vibes for me… Good Night dolls xo K #Godissogood ❤️ #illberightback
Pics of Rodriquez and her fabulous fashions:
Her pictures were drama! Gave me life! I always looked forward to seeing her succeed. She made bold moves. I really believed in my heart that with all the faith and love she was going to be cancer free. Cancer never touched her spirit though. She never let it bring her down. She fought till the end. Thank you for sharing your journey with us. Sept 2013 I saw you at my first NYFW event. You were so fierce and humble. Your bad ass hair and that glowing personality. Smiles all over like if you have been doing this fashion thing forever. Not knowing it was the beginning to opening up so many doors for you! Fashion was your Passion and it’s not a coincidence that you passed away same month during Fashion week that started it all. You were so Brave, so humble, so Thankful, a BOSS BITCH, inspirational and all of the above. #youinspireuskyrzayda in so many ways! Although our hearts are broken to see you go, You are now resting in peace. You had a purpose, You were beyond just beauty and fashion. You left behind a legacy and it will forever live on. I’m going to miss seeing you kill the fashion game. Heaven just gained the baddest Angel of all time. Keep Sprinkling that beautiful Energy from above. #youinspireuskyrzayda #ripfashionista #dominicanblogger #latinablogger #fuckcancer #beautifulstranger #warrior #kyrzaydarodriguez
