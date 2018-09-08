Host of “The Van Jones Show” and CNN commentator, Van Jones, 49, is divorcing after 13 years of marriage.
TMZ reports his wife, Jana Carter, a niece of former president Jimmy Carter, filed for divorce on yesterday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They have reportedly been separated since May. There is no word if they had a prenuptial agreement but they do have two children together. Carter, who is an attorney, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.
They both released the following statement, “Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much. We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other’s growth. There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Dallas Cop Who Killed Man In His Own Apartment Should Be Charged, Lawyer Says
- Serena Williams Fined $17K For Rules Violations In Controversial U.S. Open Loss
- George Zimmerman Reportedly Threatened Beyoncé And Jay-Z
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Van Jones And His Wife Release Statement After Filing For Divorce: ‘There Is No Drama’ was originally published on newsone.com