Bobby Brown’s Sister Slams Biopic’s Portrayal Of Bobby’s ‘Evil’ Wife Alicia Etheredge

Bobby Brown’s sister, Leolah Brown, is speaking out about BET’s two-night biopic The Bobby Brown Story, and judging by her choice words of war, she wasn’t ready for its portrayal of her brother’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown.

“THE FAKEST MOVIE I EVER SEEN!” she wrote on Facebook (via Essence). “THAT IS NOT ALICIA! PALEEEEEEEEEZ! SPARE ME THAT LAUGH! SUCH A LIAR! I’M WONDERING WHAT IS THE MOTIVE FOR ALL THIS? I READ WELL THOUGH…AND TRUST I’M NOT DUMB!”

As noted by Page Six, she even issued a vague threat to Alicia, writing: “LISTEN, ALICIA IF YOU THINK FOR ONE MINUTE THAT YOU ARE GOING TO KILL MY BROTHER AND GET AWAY WITH IT GUESS WHAT? ALL I CAN SAY IS YOU BETTER STAY PRAYED UP!”

In the biopic, on which Bobby served as an executive producer, Alicia is portrayed as a loving, driving force behind his redemption, but according to Leolah, that’s not how things really went down.

“BOBBY WHY DID YOU LET ALICIA LIE LIKE THAT IN THAT MOVIE AND SAY SHE WELCOMED YOUR WHOLE FAMILY INTO HER LIFE!!!???” she wrote in another post. “AND THIS B*TCH LITERALLY WITHOUT A LITTLE EXAGGERATION HATES FOR ABSOLUTELY NO REASON EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT CARRIES YOUR BLOOD!!!???”

Leolah was also not impressed with how the movie portrayed her late sister-in-law, Whitney Houston.

“But my thing is, why lie or allow THEM to lie and make Whitney look so bad,” she wrote in response to a comment on her post. “Yes Whitney was feisty! But…but SHE LOVED BOBBY! AND SHE DID NOT DESERVE TO BE TALKED ABOUT LIKE THAT! AND THEN, TO ACTUALLY JUST STRAIGHT LIE ABOUT A BUNCH OF S–T IS WHAT I DONT LIKE…”

