Top Of The Morning: Keep Some Things Private

Tom is back in the big chair & he has a lot to talk about! He really wants to know why Bobby Brown put his and Janet Jackson’s private business on the big screen. He didn’t appreciate the way that he portrayed her in the Bobby Brown Biopic. In one scene, Bobby put Janet out of his hotel room in her underwear. That didn’t sit well with Sherri either, she believes that some things should remain private. How do you feel about it?

