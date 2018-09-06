Top Of The Morning: Keep Some Things Private

Originals
| 09.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tom is back in the big chair & he has a lot to talk about! He really wants to know why Bobby Brown put his and Janet Jackson’s private business on the big screen. He didn’t appreciate the way that he portrayed her in the Bobby Brown Biopic. In one scene, Bobby put Janet out of his hotel room in her underwear. That didn’t sit well with Sherri either, she believes that some things should remain private. How do you feel about it?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Bobby Brown , Janet Jackson , Tom Joyner

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

One thought on “Top Of The Morning: Keep Some Things Private

  1. Sylvie on said:

    I personally don’t have a problem with Bobby telling his story if it was the other way around and Janet was telling it about putting Bobby out in his underwear you be all for it so whatever I don’t see the problem with him telling his story Janet Jackson is no better than Bobby Brown or Whitney Houston why should it be kept private because it’s Janet

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close