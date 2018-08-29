Janet Jackson Recreates Opening Scene Of Michael Jackson’s ‘Remember The Time’ Video [Watch]

Entertainment
In honor of her brother Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday, Janet Jackson recreated the opening scene of his video for Remember the Time, donning regal garb to pass judgment on prospective royal dancers – like Iman did in the 1992 original.

According to TMZ, Janet teamed with social media star Kwaylon Rogers (@BlameItOnKway to his 3.6 million IG followers) to shoot the 1-minute, 11-second clip.

Kway reportedly met Jackson during the Billboard Awards earlier this year. After hitting it off, Kway pitched the idea of reimagining her brother’s John Singleton-directed video and releasing it on Wednesday, the day Michael would’ve turned 60.

Kway and fellow social media star King Bach play the auditioning dancers, who vie for a spot to Janet’s new song, Made for Now.

According to TMZ, the group spent one day rehearsing, and filmed the next day with director Diamond Batiste.

