Huggy Lowdown: ‘Somebody In The White House’ Is A Snitch!

Originals
| 09.06.18
There’s another book! Bob Woodward released a tell all book called Fear: Trump In The White House, and he claims to have more tapes than Omarosa. “Somebody in the White House” is a snitch. Huggy want’s to know who is feeding all of this info and allowing these recordings to happen. He says there’s only one person he doesn’t suspect, Sarah Sanders, “she’s ride or lie.”

