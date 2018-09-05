#RussRant: They’re Hiding Something

| 09.05.18
It’s pretty obvious that republicans are hiding something about Brett Kavanaugh, and Russ thinks he has figured out their secret. Russ say’s they’re probably hiding some horrendous civil rights decisions that he has made. Kavanaugh has tried to use the “I have black friends” line that white people like to use to prove that they’re not a racist.Russ is convinced that they’re trying to hide the fact that he’s a terrible person.

