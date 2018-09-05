Reverend Al Sharpton Says The Republicans Are Trying To Protect Trump

| 09.05.18
Reverend Al says that the Brett Kavanaugh hearings display, “total disregard for what is right.” “Everyone that was nominated by a sitting president,” has delivered all of their records ahead of the hearing. The republicans delivered 42,000 pages of Kavanaugh’s records the night before they began. “Which clearly shows they have something to hide,” says Reverend Al.

The big question is, “how do you have hearings, when you don’t have to documents?” You can’t properly question the person if you don’t have all of the information. One thing we do know is that Kavanuagh has said he is against charging a sitting president with a crime. “This is totally and blatantly a political move to protect president Trump.”

This whole process seems “rushed.” Even though it doesn’t look like there’s much to do besides protest, “we’re not going to give up, it’s too much at stake.”

Close