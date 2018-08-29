Rev Al Sharpton Says Trump A ‘Petty Person’

Yesterday, Andrew Gillum won the democratic nomination for governor of Florida. Rev. Al Sharpton says the thing that sticks out in his mind about Gillum is that he was the first candidate to stand up against the stand your ground law in the recent killing of Markeis McGlockton.

In other news, our president is “petty!” This was amplified through the way he handled the death of senator John McCain. He didn’t mention his name until he was forced to and had to be bullied to fly the flag at half-staff. Rev Al says, “you’d think in death he’d put aside pettiness.” It just further proves that he is “inadequate to be president.”

