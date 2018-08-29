Rev Al Sharpton Says Trump A ‘Petty Person’

Originals
| 08.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yesterday, Andrew Gillum won the democratic nomination for governor of Florida. Rev. Al Sharpton says the thing that sticks out in his mind about Gillum is that he was the first candidate to stand up against the stand your ground law in the recent killing of Markeis McGlockton.

In other news, our president is “petty!” This was amplified through the way he handled the death of senator John McCain. He didn’t mention his name until he was forced to and had to be bullied to fly the flag at half-staff. Rev Al says, “you’d think in death he’d put aside pettiness.” It just further proves that he is “inadequate to be president.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Andrew Gillum , John McCain , Markeis McGlockton , Rev Al

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close