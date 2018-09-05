FU DL Hughly: Are You Mad At DL? Let Him Know!

DL can rub folks the wrong way sometimes and he knows it, so he’s giving the listeners a chance to speak their minds with FU DL Hughley. Niecy James reads a comment from a fan who is upset that DL is so hard on white people!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: