Daphne Maxwell Reid’s New Cookbook Is Filled With Delicious Recipes & Personal Memories

Originals
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Daphne Maxwell Reid who you probably know as Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is more than an iconic TV mom.

Her new cookbook, Grace + Soul & Motherwitfeatures original recipes that she’s gathered over the years from family and friends. The book also lets you into her personal life. With every recipe readers will get “a little story” about where the recipe came from. Reid shares personal memories and photos of growing up in New York City, most of the stories took place in the kitchen, “around the table.”

Grace + Soul & Motherwit is only available online on her website.

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks
9 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Aunt Viv , daphne maxwell reid , Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close