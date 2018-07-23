Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s sitcom Black-ish has publicly denied a claim that he assaulted a woman after she catered one of his events.
According to The Blast, the alleged assault happened over a year ago. The alleged victim walked into the LAPD earlier this year and filed a police report.
She felt comfortable enough to come forward months after the alleged incident occurred, due in part to the “#MeToo movement,” reports The Blast.
LAPD has confirmed to the The Blast, “We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime,” and added, “It is an open investigation.”
According to a spokesperson for Anderson, he has not been contacted by authorities regarding the incident.
This not the first time the Black-ish star has been accused of a crime of a sexual nature. In 2004, an extra on set of the Oscar-winning movie Hustle & Flow accused Anderson and an assistant director of raping her in a trailer on the set.
That case was dropped.
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Harvey Weinstein10 of 19
11. Bill Cosby11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. Kevin Spacey14 of 19
15. R. Kelly15 of 19
16. Russell Simmons16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Anthony Anderson Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault
- Pat Mcgrath Labs Worth $1B, Surpasses Kylie Cosmetics
- Georgia Southern University Student Texts N-Word To Her Black Roommate
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM