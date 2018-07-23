Anthony Anderson Denies Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s sitcom Black-ish has publicly denied a claim that he assaulted a woman after she catered one of his events.

According to The Blast, the alleged assault happened over a year ago. The alleged victim walked into the LAPD earlier this year and filed a police report.

She felt comfortable enough to come forward months after the alleged incident occurred, due in part to the “#MeToo movement,” reports The Blast.

LAPD has confirmed to the The Blast, “We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime,” and added, “It is an open investigation.”

According to a spokesperson for Anderson, he has not been contacted by authorities regarding the incident.

This not the first time the Black-ish star has been accused of a crime of a sexual nature. In 2004, an extra on set of the Oscar-winning movie Hustle & Flow accused Anderson and an assistant director of raping her in a trailer on the set.

That case was dropped.

