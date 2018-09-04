CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Billionaire Bob Johnson Denied Entry To His Luxury Hotel Room

Leave a comment

Bob Johnson, B.E.T’s co-founder, was refused access to his room at a luxury hotel in Florida last week because he was wearing sunglasses, RawStory reported.

Johnson was checking into his room at the Eau Palm Beach hotel on August 24 after a fishing trip when a receptionist asked him to remove his sunglasses.

The media mogul, who became the first black billionaire after selling BET in 2001, refused to take them off because they’re prescription, he told WPBF.

“She said well, I can’t check you in if you don’t take off your glasses,” he said.

Johnson asked that the police be called and when no compromise was reached, he left the hotel, the report states.

An Eau Palm Beach spokesperson said it’s “standard operating procedure” in the hospitality industry to ask guests to remove sunglasses for their “safety,” but Johnson — who owns 165 hotels — said that’s not true.

“I think it’s a silly rule,” he said, “and I think it has overtones of racial profiling.”

The World’s Most Powerful African Americans on the Forbes Celebrity 100 List:
18 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

 

BET , bob johnson , racial profiling

One thought on “Billionaire Bob Johnson Denied Entry To His Luxury Hotel Room

  1. African American Woman on said:

    Ok…i get it; you’re Bob Johnson, you’re uber rich, but you’re still a human being. Take the damn sunglasses off for 5 seconds…people create controversies were there are none.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close