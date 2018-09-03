Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stopped through Studio One to talk politics, voter suppression, and the upcoming election for Georgia’s next Governor. Mayor Bottoms urges voters to get registered if they haven’t already, and also cast and early vote to circumvent any long lines during election day. Check out all her great advice below.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- BBQ Becky’s 911 Call Released And It’s Pure Entertainment [LISTEN]
- Omarosa Reportedly Recorded All Conversations She Had At The White House
- Will Joe Biden Run In 2020 To Try And Unseat Trump?
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Why Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lane Bottoms Wants You To Vote In The Midterm Elections was originally published on mypraiseatl.com
Also On Black America Web: