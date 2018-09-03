Why Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lane Bottoms Wants You To Vote In The Midterm Elections

| 09.03.18
Mayor Bottoms

Source: Studio One / Radio One

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stopped through Studio One to talk politics, voter suppression, and the upcoming election for Georgia’s next Governor. Mayor Bottoms urges voters to get registered if they haven’t already, and also cast and early vote to circumvent any long lines during election day. Check out all her great advice below.

