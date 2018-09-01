WATCH: Breakout Star Algee Smith Is Taking Over Film, TV & Music!

09.01.18
When Algee Smith landed the role of Ralph Tresvant in the The New Edition movie we bet he didn’t realize how it would catapult his career.

Since starring in the epic TV movie, Smith hit the big screen in Detroit and is set to star in the upcoming film The Hate U Give. 

What drives his success? Find out in the video above.

 

Close