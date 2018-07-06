CLOSE
Vivica A. Fox Slams Phaedra Parks As ‘Toxic Trick’ Over 50 Cent Post

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

Vivica A. Fox was left nursing her feelings after Phaedra Parks shared an

innocent photo of her with 50 Cent at the premiere for season 5 of Power.

Parks shared the image to her socials and she probably wasn’t expecting folks to assume she was shooting her shot at the executive producer and rapper. In her caption, she noted that 50 “smells amazing” and used his popular “get the strap” slogan.

However, Vivica wasn’t having any of the fake love, so she shaded Ms. Parks on Instagram

Revealing the message that Phaedra sent her, Viv harshly responded: “Hhhmm…When u have to break out dem receipts on another TOXIC TRICK!” The actress continued, “THE NERVE TO TEXT ME!? GURL BYE I SEE YOU! I ain’t new to this I’m true to THIS!”

Fox wasn’t finished, as she took further digs through her use of hashtags, telling Phaedra to “#GetAJob” and tagging “LegitimateCareer.”

As you know, 50 Cent is a touchy subject with Vivica, who recently rehashed their feud by bringing up details of their sex life nearly fourteen years after they called it quits.

Check out the posts below.

2 thoughts on “Vivica A. Fox Slams Phaedra Parks As ‘Toxic Trick’ Over 50 Cent Post

  1. Eileen Lee on said:

    Sometimes you just need to ignore people when the do low class stuff like that. Move on and get past it Vivica.

  2. tedgravely on said:

    I’m disappointed in Vivica. Maybe I’m viewing this the wrong way, but her response in my opinion is low class. Five dimes moved on, she should as well. She used to be a boss, but the shine is fading.

