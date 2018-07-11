You’ll be happy to hear that the long anticipated Chateau Sheree, Whitfield’s massive Atlanta mansion has been completed. And in good news for Cynthia Bailey, now that her divorce from Peter Thomas is final, she’s found new love.
Here’s a tour of Chateau Sheree:
And here’s Cynthia Bailey on her new love – nope, she doesn’t reveal who it is:
Do you like Chateau Sheree? Do you hope Cynthia will remarry?
PHOTO: PR Photos
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- ‘Real Housewives’ Update: Chateau Sheree Is Finished, Cynthia Bailey Finds New Love
- Get Well Wednesday: What You Need To Know About Hair Loss And How To Stop It
- Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Blanche Sellers Lavizzo
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn't End Well
15 photos Launch gallery