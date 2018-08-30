Ray J Settles $30m Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Business Partner

Ray J has settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by his former business partner in a case that involved the judge using the singer’s own song lyrics in a ruling.

According to The Blast, paperwork in the case reveals that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star and his former partner reached a settlement on all issues. The docs note that the pair ended the months-long legal battle through mediation.

Earlier this year, Jean Paul sued Ray J for $30 million over an alleged business deal gone south.

The lawsuit claimed that in 2015, the two were in talks to launch a business to market electric scooter bikes, which has been an obsession of Ray J’s for years.

The two allegedly agreed that Ray J would be an investor and would endorse the product. Jean Paul began the process of getting the business launched until he found out that Ray J allegedly went behind his back to launched his own competing electric scooter bike company.

Ray J demanded the case be dismissed and claimed the two never had a written agreement.

According to The Blast, Judge Federico A. Moreno quoted Ray J’s One Wish as part of an earlier ruling in the case.

Judge Moreno said, “If Plaintiffs had one wish, Counts I, IV, V and VII would never end, they would just begin. But wait a minute, Plaintiffs need to let it go, because a photo is not a formal invite to be bound by terms of a contract, much less satisfy a statue that requires a writing.”

The judge’s conclusion recalls Ray J’s lyric: “If I had one wish, we would be best friends, love would never end, it would just begin.”

