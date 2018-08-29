John Legend Says He Dreams Of Songs

| 08.29.18
John Legend is a hit maker! And his new single, A Good Night is no exception!

This morning Tom picked his brain to find out what his process is when it comes to writing hit songs. John said, “sometimes I dream about them,” and then he goes to the studio to write them.

He says when he heard the beat he thought it was fun and great for summer. But when the “I just met my wife concept” came up he knew that was it.

Right now he’s working on a “soulful, classic, Christmas album” with Raphael Saadiq. They are going to tour the Christmas album and will announce the dates pretty soon.

