Hugo Boss Updates Michael Jackson’s White ‘Thriller’ Suit For His 60th B’day [Video]

Hugo Boss is celebrating what would be Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday this month by bringing back the white suit it designed for the cover of his 1982 iconic album, Thriller.

The updated work, part of the new Boss x Michael Jackson collection, is made from lightweight twill with a three-button cuff jacket in a slightly slimmer fit than the King of Pop’s version, worn in the height of the over-sized 1980s, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

The collection also includes three unisex tees, all of which will be released in Boss stores worldwide on the singer’s birthday, August 29.

One washed cotton jersey tee by Graham Dolphin features the Thriller album cover alongside messages from Jackson’s fans; another design shows a silhouette of his signature dance pose.

