Corey Holcomb Says ‘You Can Find Some Beautiful Women In The Hood’

Get ready Nashville, Corey Holcomb is coming to town! He’ll be performing at Zanies all weekend. Holcomb called into the TJMS this morning and was already cracking jokes! Did you know that you can find some of the most beautiful women “in the hood?” He says that it’s great because “they don’t expect nothing from you.” His “baby momma” was from the hood and thought that “$250 a month was a lot of money.”
