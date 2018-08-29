Corey Holcomb Says ‘You Can Find Some Beautiful Women In The Hood’

Originals
| 08.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Get ready Nashville, Corey Holcomb is coming to town! He’ll be performing at Zanies all weekend. Holcomb called into the TJMS this morning and was already cracking jokes! Did you know that you can find some of the most beautiful women “in the hood?” He says that it’s great because “they don’t expect nothing from you.” His “baby momma” was from the hood and thought that “$250 a month was a lot of money.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

comedy , Corey Holcumb , Nashville

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close