Police Arrest Black Man for Loitering at His Own Apartment Complex [Video]

Jaquon Dean was sitting in his car outside of his Indianapolis apartment complex on Saturday Aug. 26 when he says he was profiled, assaulted and then arrested.

RTV 6 reports that Dean had been working on his car when he was approached by an officer asking if he lived there. Dean says the officer demanded to know his name, accused him of loitering and called for backup when he declined to answer his questions.

“He’s there every day so he knows I live there,” Dean told RTV 6

Dean recorded his interaction with the man, who was identified as James Reynolds.

The confrontation turned physical when two assisting officers arrived.

Dean says he suffered a nerve injury during the altercation.

“I have no feeling in my hand,” he told RTV 6.

Dean was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and refusing to identify. Under Indiana law, when an officer believes you’ve committed a crime and you refuse to show ID, you’re committing another crime. But according to RTV 6, Dean says he wasn’t doing anything criminal in the first place.

