Morning Minute: Donald Trump’s Condolences Mean Nothing

| 08.28.18
After remaining silent about the passing of sen. John McCain, Donald Trump finally offered his half-hearted “condolences.” But of course he continued to do things wrong, and had to basically be bullied into lowering the American Flag at the White House out of respect for sen. McCain.

