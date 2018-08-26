CLOSE
John McCain Requested Obama And George W. Bush Do His Eulogy; Trump Not Invited

He wouldn’t have said it. Nor his family will say it, but John McCain gave the orange guy in the White House a big ol’  middle finger when he asked that his eulogy be delivered by former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

According to reports, both Mr. Obama and Mr. Bush will deliver their remarks during a service at the National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a separate service honoring the senator in Arizona.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says McCain will lie in state at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday (his birthday. After that, his body will be taken to Washington to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

The senator asked that he be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, near the grave of a long time friend, something he told Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes” in September 2017, reports CBS News.

“I want, when I leave, that the ceremony is at the Naval Academy. And we just have a couple of people that stand up and say, ‘This guy, he served his country,’” McCain said.

PHOTO: AP

