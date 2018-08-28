DL’s GED Section: Remembering John McCain

DL didn’t agree with Sen. John McCain from a political stand point most of the time, but he did respect him. He says that McCain, “was a man that exibited principle.”

In the aftermath of his passing over the weekend a number of people extended their condolences to his family and friends. Donald Trump was one of the last people to express any sympathies, and when he did it was a dry tweet. Is anyone surprised?

