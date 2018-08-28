Beyonce & Jay-Z Donating $1.1m In College Scholarships To Students In Remaining Tour Cities

Beyonce and Jay-Z are lending a hand to prospective college students in each of the remaining dates of their On the Run II Tour.

The supercouple and their charities, The BeyGOOD Initiative and The Shawn Carter Foundation, are awarding $100,000 to “one exceptional senior high school student, with financial needs” per remaining tour stop.

In total, 11 lucky students from Florida, Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, and their home base of Los Angeles, among other areas, will be awarded funds to further their studies. Entrants are asked to demonstrate “academic excellence” and show “financial needs that would make it hard for them to enter a college or university for the academic year 2018-2019.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z announced the news on Sunday, before hitting the stage for their second show in Atlanta.

The new scholarships come four months after the last expansion of her former Formation Scholars Award launched last year. After her performance at the Coachella music festival in California in April, where Bey honored the traditions of historically black colleges, her BeyGOOD Initiative revealed the fund was being revamped as the Homecoming Scholars Award program.

Its first round of new scholarships benefited students at Ohio’s Xavier University and Wilberforce University, Tuskegee University in Alabama, and Florida’s Bethune-Cookman University, with each recipient receiving $25,000 for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Weeks later, four more schools were made eligible for the financial boost too, thanks to a partnership with executives at Google. The Internet company agreed to match the annual $100,000 fund to also aid students at Texas Southern University in the singer’s native Houston, Tennessee’s Fisk University, Grambling State University in Louisiana, and Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hov, real name Shawn Carter, has also been running a scholarship fund of his own via his foundation, which he founded in 2003 with his mom, Gloria Carter.

