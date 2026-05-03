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11-Year-Old Runs Jaw-Dropping Half Marathon in 1:20:14 and Leaves His Dad in the Dust

INDIANAPOLIS — It was supposed to be a family run. It ended up being a generational plot twist.

At the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis, 11-year-old Ben Dick didn’t just finish the 13.1-mile race. He obliterated expectations, clocking an astonishing 1:20:14 finish time and, in the process, casually dropping his father somewhere out on the course like it was a mid-race training drill.

For the first seven miles, father and son stuck together like a perfectly paced duo. Then, somewhere along the course, the partnership quietly ended. Ben hit another gear. His dad did not.

“We went through seven and he just dropped me,” his father said afterward, laughing in a way that suggested both pride and mild existential confusion. “There’s no getting dropped by your 11-year-old.”

A kid pace that doesn’t feel real

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Ben’s finish time translates to just over a six-minute mile pace, a speed that would make many seasoned adult runners double-check their GPS watches and possibly their life choices. According to race reporting, his performance is believed to be among the fastest ever recorded for his age, though such youth marks are not officially standardized.

In plain terms, most 11-year-olds are still figuring out gym class mile runs. Ben is out here running half marathons faster than many adults can sprint a single mile.

Calm on the course, chaos at the finish line

Despite the eyebrow-raising performance, Ben didn’t act like he had just rewritten the laws of middle school athletics. His post-race comments were refreshingly simple, almost understated.

He even downplayed the exact time slightly, estimating it around “1:20 something,” as if he hadn’t just dropped a performance that had the running community doing double takes.

Meanwhile, his father had a very different perspective on the day: part pride, part disbelief, and part acceptance that this is now his permanent family story.

Not just a race, a family storyline

The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon itself is one of Indianapolis’ signature events, drawing tens of thousands of runners and weaving through the city before looping through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But on this particular day, one of the most memorable storylines wasn’t about elite adults or podium finishes.

It was about a kid in red racing gear turning a family run into a personal statement.

Ben’s performance also added a new chapter to the long tradition of young runners making waves in distance events, a category that always sparks equal parts admiration and debate about training, development, and limits.

One finish line, two very different experiences

At the end of the course, the contrast was hard to miss. One runner crossed in triumph with a time that would make serious competitors pause. The other crossed with a grin, a story, and a very clear reminder that sometimes your biggest competition might be waiting at home doing homework.

As for Ben, he seemed mostly interested in the next race. And possibly reminding his dad about this one for years to come.

Because in this family, the finish line isn’t the end of the story. It’s just where the bragging rights get officially stamped.

11-Year-Old Runs Jaw-Dropping Half Marathon in 1:20:14 and Leaves His Dad in the Dust was originally published on wibc.com